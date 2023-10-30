Killer who ate kebab after stabbing partner moved to open jail after 13 years

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A brutal killer who stabbed his partner and then ate a kebab while she bled to death has been moved to an open jail after only 13 years. Marcel Allan, then 42, plunged a knife into the back of mother-of-three Lisa Leckenby then sat back and tucked into his takeaway. The body of Lisa, 28, was found at the home they shared at Blackhall, near Peterlee, County Durham, on the 9th August 2009. Details of Allan's callous attitude towards Lisa during the case at Newcastle Crown Court even shocked the judge. Jailing him in November 2009, Judge Esmond Faulks said: 'This was a horrible and unforgivable killing. Marcel Allan, then 42, plunged a knife into the back of Lisa Leckenby then sat back and tucked into his takeaway and 'watched her take her last breath' Mother-of-three Lisa, 28, was found at the home they shared at Blackhall, near Peterlee, County Durham in August 2009 'When you spoke to witnesses about what you had done, you showed no remorse, even boasting about the killing, saying she deserved it. 'You admitted after stabbing her you stamped on her face and let her bleed to death on the floor in your hous

