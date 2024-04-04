Killer Neighbour Found After Absconding from Mental Health Facility

A killer neighbour who absconded from a mental health facility has been found less than 48 hours after he was reported missing. Philip Theophilou left the mental health facility in Homerton, East London, on Tuesday April 2. He was found on Thursday April 4 after officers from the Met Police were called to a south London Hospital . The 54-year-old, who has schizophrenia hacked his 'gentle' neighbour Simon Breed, 51, to death in 2004.
Theophilou lay in wait with a kitchen knife for hours outside of his house in Alexandra Park - just a few months after he had been released from a mental health hospital. And when the father-of-two returned home one evening, Theophilou stabbed him to death in the chest, head and bac
Killer Neighbour Mental Health Facility Abscond Found Missing Schizophrenia Hacked Death Police Hospital Stabbed
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »