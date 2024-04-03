Killer Knifeman Granted Permission to Leave Mental Health Facility Unescorted

A killer knifeman who is being urgently sought by police had been granted permission to leave a mental health facility unescorted on the day he fled, LBC can reveal. Philip Theophilou, 54, was being held indefinitely at a hospital in Homerton since being convicted of the fatal stabbing of his neighbour in 2005. It has now been revealed that Theophilou, who has schizophrenia, had been permitted to leave the mental health facility unescorted on the day he fled.

The report has led to concern among locals about the security of the facility. Local resident, Ms James told LBC she would "be on the lookout" after learning Theophilou had absconded."Where is the security there?" she asked. The force said the 54-year-old left the facility on Sunday, 31 March and has not returned.Enquiries show he travelled to the Green Park area on Sunday at about 11:25am.At the time he went missing, he was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans, black jacket and black jumpe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family of Scots student who took own life granted permission to sue her abuserEmily Drouet died by suicide at New Carnegie Court halls of residence in Aberdeen in 2016 after being subjected to a campaign of abuse by Angus Milligan.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Carrick Nursery Ltd Granted Permission to Take Over Disused GymnasiumCarrick Nursery Ltd has been given permission to convert a disused gymnasium into a nursery. The building was previously occupied by Sapphire Gymnastics, a charity that offers affordable classes to children. The nursery plans to have two main rooms to accommodate children and staff, with potential for future expansion.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Planning Permission Granted for Housing Development in Bushey HeathKnocking down a detached three-storey house to replace it with a housing development has been given the go-ahead in principle. Two three-bedroom homes and two four-bedroom homes are planned for the Birchville Cottage site in Bushey Heath. The properties will be within a gated community and will range from two to three storeys. Further approvals will be needed before the build can proceed.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Limelight Belfast Granted Permission to Use Old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall for Conferences and EventsThe Limelight Belfast has received full planning permission to convert the old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall into a conference center and events/entertainment space. The application was approved unanimously by the Belfast City Council Planning Committee. The site is located on the ground floor of a Grade B2 listed building on Royal Avenue.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Killer knifeman on the run in London after absconding from mental health facility was allowed out on solo...A killer knifeman who is being urgently sought by police had been granted permission to leave a mental health facility unescorted on the day he fled, LBC can reveal.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Village restaurant and bar set to be extended with outside seating areaSan Marino Bar Restaurant in Belmont has been granted planning permission

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »