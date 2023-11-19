Killer Jozef Puska sentenced for murder as victim's partner delivers emotional statement

Killer Jozef Puska asked the interpreter to stop translating as Ashling Murphy’s heartbroken partner delivered his victim impact statement in court on Friday. Puska could not listen as grieving Ryan Casey told him it is because of the 33-year-old Slovakian’s evil actions he would never get to marry his soulmate. Predator Puska was sentenced a week after being unanimously found guilty of the murder of 23-year-old teacher Ashling on a canal path in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on January 12, 2022.

Read more: Ashling Murphy's mum begged daughter not to run by canal day she was murdered Father-of-five Puska – who showed no remorse and put the family through the agony of a three-week trial – refused to look at Ashling’s partner as he faced him down in court. Mr Casey turned directly to Puska as he gave his harrowing statement and told him he was "the epitome of evil". He said: "I don’t care where you end up, or what happens to you after today. "But you smirked, you smiled, and you showed zero remorse throughout this trial, which sums up who you really are, the epitome of evil





