The Glazers decided to not take dividends from Man United in 2022/23 and further ‘anger’ already enraged fans as the club is already low on cash.Because of the club’s heavy losses in recent years, United have found themselves restricted by the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

The 2022/23 accounts also revealed that the Glazers decided against taking their annual dividends out of the club.Maguire believes the Glazers will have been advised to not take dividends last season, especially as they are still trying to sell the club.

“If you take a look at the level of debt at the club, the cash balances are significantly down and the club has made lossesBut even though they have very thick skins, I think it would have been a complete lack of reading the room if they took dividends.It would have enhanced the anger displayed by Manchester United fans towards the owners if they took their usual £18million after the club came nowhere near winning the Premier League or a senior European competition. headtopics.com

