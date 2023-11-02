The Premier League has ‘very little concern’ for the welfare of Chelsea fans after scheduling them to play a Christmas Eve fixture.that the Premier League are trying to keep broadcasters ‘sweet’ while negotiating new terms for their television deal.

The London club are set to face Wolves in the first top-flight Christmas Eve fixture since 1995 after their clash was rescheduled earlier this month., Chelsea have since announced that they will provide free travel for fans who buy a ticket for the match at Molineux.– is set to expire at the end of 2024/25, and talks are ongoing over the value of the next cycle.Maguire believes the Christmas Eve scheduling is indicative of the ‘contempt’ that the Premier League currently has for matchgoing fans.

“So I think the Christmas Eve fixture is further evidence that as far as club owners and the Premier League as an institution is concerned, fans are there to be monetised, patronised and provide an atmospheric backdrop at matches.I think this is indicative of the contempt in which a key stakeholder to the game, football fans, are held by the decision-makers. headtopics.com

