United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Kidnapped Shani Louk's family have announced that she is dead after a bone from the base of her skull was found three weeks after she was abducted by Hamas terrorists at the Nova electronic festival and paraded on the back of a truck. Ms Louk, 22, was kidnapped from Israel to Gaza by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from the festival near Kibbutz Reim. Hamas gunmen took at least 239 hostages and killed about 1,400 people during the dawn raid. For more than three weeks, Ms Louk's family prayed that the German-Israeli could be saved from the terrorists. But Ms Louk's mother and sister today announced that she was dead. 'Unfortunately we got the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive,' mother Ricarda said on German broadcaster RTL. Shani's sister Adi wrote on Instagram that she 'announced with great sadness the death of my sister'. Ms Louk's cousin told the Jerusalem Post that the family were told by the Israeli Defence Forces that a bone from the base of the 22-year-old's skull had been found. Shani Louk, 22, was kidnapped from Israel to Gaza by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Rei

Kidnapped Shani Louk Found Dead in GazaKidnapped Shani Louk's family have announced that she is dead after a bone from the base of her skull was found three weeks after she was abducted by Hamas terrorists at the Nova electronic festival and paraded on the back of a truck. Read more ⮕

Shani Louk is dead, her family announces, three weeks after she was abducted by Hamas and paraded on truckA German-Israeli woman kidnapped from the Supernova music festival by Hamas fighters has been found dead, Israel's foreign ministry has said. Read more ⮕

German-Israeli Woman Kidnapped and Killed by Hamas MilitantsShani Louk, a 23-year-old German-Israeli woman, was kidnapped from a music festival by Hamas terrorists and later found dead. Her body was discovered after a video of her being paraded by armed men circulated online. The attack, which took place during a festival in Gaza, resulted in the death of hundreds of people. Read more ⮕

Woman kidnapped by Hamas at music festival confirmed dead by familyShani Louk was attending the Supernova music festival during the Hamas incursion of Israel on October 7. Read more ⮕

Woman kidnapped by Hamas at music festival confirmed dead by familyShani Louk was attending the Supernova music festival during the Hamas incursion of Israel on October 7. Read more ⮕

Linda Pizzuti sends Luis Diaz message after parents of Liverpool star kidnappedLuis Diaz was expected to start Liverpool's game with Nottingham Forest prior to the horrific news relating to his family Read more ⮕