Khloe Kardashian's niece slams Tristan Thompson over cheating drama

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that her daughter, Penelope, has shared her anger over Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandals. Over the last few years, Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan has crumbled after it emerged that the NBA star had been unfaithful when the 39-year-old was pregnant with their first child, True.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second child last year (Picture: Getty) ‘I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t want to talk her out of them, because I don’t want this behavior to be something I’m validating or I’m justifying. I want her to know that how she’s feeling is the right way to feel. ‘We should not accept someone treating us like this.

