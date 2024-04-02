Khloe Kardashian's Celebrity Pals React to Her New Red Hair

Khloe Kardashian's celebrity pals went wild for her new red hair. Paris Hilton, Jessica Alba, Brielle Biermann, and Vanessa Bryant all showed their love for the new look on Instagram. Khloe shared several images of herself wearing Fabletics' new collection, expressing her excitement to be the star of their spring/summer 2024 campaign.

She showcased her fantastic figure, which she attributes to her daily 6 am workouts.

