Khloe Kardashian Channels Her Inner Barbie in Glamorous Selfies

Khloe Kardashian was effortlessly radiant as she channeled her inner Barbie in new glamorous selfies shared to her main Instagram page on Tuesday. The Good American founder, 39 - who recently saw a special screening of the upcoming Trolls movie with daughter True - struck a few poses in front of a white wall during the spontaneous photo session. The TV personality donned a shimmering, pink outfit that contained a plunging neckline for a sultry flare.

Her platinum blonde locks were parted in the middle, and flowed down past her shoulders in light curls. The reality star opted for minimal accessories and wore a dainty necklace with a circular, rhinestone pendant as well as a pair of small, sparkling earrings. Wow! Khloe Kardashian, 39, was effortlessly radiant as she channeled her inner Barbie in new glamorous selfies shared to her main Instagram page on Tuesday Khloe's makeup was glammed up, and comprised of a layer of mascara to her long lashes as well as a light bronze shadow around her eye

