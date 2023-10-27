Khan, Sarwar and Burnham pile pressure on Starmer by demanding Israel ceasefire

Sir Keir Starmer is under growing pressure to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after Sadiq Khan, Andy Burnham and Anas Sarwar all broke ranks to challenge his stance on Gaza.

The scenes of destruction and the large death toll caused by Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza have added to the pressure, as have fears a ground invasion will provoke a wider conflict. “It would also allow the international community more time to prevent a protracted conflict in the region and further devastating loss of life.

Mr Sarwar said there must be a “proper peace process” to allow a “safe, secure and free Palestine and a safe, secure and free Israel”. “We recognise that Israel has the right to take targeted action within international law to defend itself against terror attacks and terrorist organisations and to rescue hostages,” they added. headtopics.com

The shadow environment secretary argued that if the UK had suffered a similar atrocity “our state would have sought to defend ourselves to protect our citizens by dismantling the capability of a terrorist organisation that carried it out”.

“We also have to recognise Israel was subject to a vile terrorist attack. Israel has a right and a duty to defend itself, rescue the hostages and stop Hamas from being able to carry out that sort of terrorist attack ever again. headtopics.com

