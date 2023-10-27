Khalfan Seif: Robbers murdered neighbour in front of his children

By Pritti MistryTwo brothers who stabbed their neighbour to death in front of his wife and three young children during a robbery at his home have been jailed.

Khalfan Seif, 33, died the day after he was attacked at his home in Springdale Avenue, Huddersfield, on 14 January. Amaan Ansar, 20, and Sahil Ansar, 19, were sentenced to 26 years and 25 years respectively at Leeds Crown Court after being convicted of murder.Passing sentencing, the judge, Mr Justice Richard Jacobs, told the trio: "There is nothing in his way of life to justify the attempt of the three of you to rob him of drugs and/or cash that night, let alone to stab him to death.

The court heard the father-of-three was "a small time cannabis dealer" and all three defendants, who were drug users and were armed with knives on the night of the attack, had burst into Mr Seif's home to steal his cannabis. headtopics.com

But the "robbery went wrong" and the 33-year-old was stabbed in his kitchen while his wife, Louise Dyson, was sitting in the living room with their three young sons. Mr Justice Jacobs was told Ms Dyson emerged and was robbed of her phone, while the brothers, who both lived on the same street, continued to attack her husband while Saif kept lookout.

The judge heard one of Mr Seif's sons had seen his father being fatally stabbed and was now suffering from mental health issues as a result. Mr Justice Jacobs said: "He was alive when he staggered out of his home with his intestines literally spilling out, shortly after the stabbing, and was able to speak to his wife.The court heard all three, who wore surgical gloves to "avoid leaving fingerprints", fled the scene with Saif returning to Sheffield Hallam University where he was a student. headtopics.com

