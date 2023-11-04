Keyless car thieves ram cop vehicle after stealing Range Rover in Glasgow

Keyless car 'thieves' allegedly rammed a cop vehicle after 'stealing' a Range Rover from a Glasgow street. Officers from Road Policing Scotland attempted to pull over the 'stolen' motor after it was spotted in the Springburn area of the city at 4.45pm on Thursday. But when cops made an attempt to bring the luxury car to a halt, it is claimed the occupants went on to ram the cops as they desperately tried to flee from the scene

. After a successful escape, a police helicopter and additional officers were drafted in to hunt the alleged thieves. The Range Rover was quickly found dumped on a nearby street as the occupants had tried their luck by foot. But the duo were soon captured by officers with the help of thermal imaging by Police Scotland's Air Unit. Images shared by the force show the damage to the vehicle as the alleged culprits were arrested. The pair - aged 33 and 39 - are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday. The driver, who was already on bail, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, disqualified driving, having no insurance, dangerous driving and failure to stop. His passenger was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and was later found to be wanted on recall to prison and similar offences. There were no reported injuries following the pursuit, however, the police response vehicle was left smashe

