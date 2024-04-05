Key witness in Madeleine McCann investigation dying from cancer

Brueckner is currently on trial for unrelated sex crimes between 2000 and 2017. The Madeleine McCann investigation into Christian Brueckner could face a major setback as it has been revealed that a key witness is dying from cancer. Convicted rapist and paedophile Bruckner, 47, was sensationally named by German police four years ago as the man responsible for Madeleine's 'abduction and murder'.

Helge Busching, a former friend and now key witness in the investigation, alerted police to Brueckner seven years ago, when he told them Brueckner had 'confessed' to him that Madeleine 'didn't cry when I took her'. But it has now been revealed that Busching, a convicted criminal, has recently been diagnosed with intestinal cancer, which could set back the investigation if police lost him as a witness. Then three-year-old Madeleine vanished from a ground floor holiday apartment while on holiday with her parents Kate and Gerry in Praia da Luz on Portugal's Algarve coast in May 200

Madeleine Mccann Christian Brueckner Investigation Key Witness Cancer

