Hungarian scientists has uncovered elements which can destabilise our genetic codes and cause ageing. The research team found a way to control these elements which increased the lifespan of worms by up to a third.

Parts of our DNA that can move around in our genetic code formed the basis of the study by researchers Dr Ádám Sturm and Dr Tibor Vellai from Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest. The researchers have seen this pathway at work in certain cells which don't age, such as cancer stem cells and the enigmatic Turritopsis dohrnii - commonly known as the 'immortal jellyfish'.

In an experiment, Dr Sturm and Dr Vellai strengthened this pathway in a worm called Caenorhabditis elegans - which incredibly increased the worm's lifespan by up to 30per cent. This latest study, however, has finally produced experimental proof that controlling the activity of TEs can extend lifespan, thereby indicating that these mobile DNA elements play a crucial role in the ageing process. headtopics.com

Also, when multiple TEs were controlled simultaneously, the lifespan-extending effects were found to multiply. "This opens the door to a myriad of potential applications in the world of medicine and biology," he excitedly added.

The researchers concluded by emphasising the potentially life-altering - or life-extending - consequences of their latest study, saying it could lead to ways to extend life and improve health in later years. headtopics.com

