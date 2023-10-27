Key Elland Road redevelopment figure appointed as Leeds United announce new chief operating officer

Leeds have named American businessman and former 49ers executive Eisenberg as their new COO as plans to modernise and restructure the club off the pitch continue following this summer’s takeover. Eisenberg arrives with a wealth of management experience, according to a club statement released on Thursday evening, and is said to have played an important role in the operation of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers’ move to Levi’s Stadium.

“Morrie will be moving to Leeds full-time with his family to assume leadership of the club’s commercial revenue and business operations, including oversight of the supporter experience and our commercial partnerships,” Leeds’ statement read. “He will also lead longer term strategic initiatives, including the initial stages of our stadium redevelopment plans.

Read more:

LeedsNews »

Chairman dubs display ‘unacceptable’ amid Leeds United warning as immediate Elland Road improvement vowedHuddersfield Town chairman Kevin Nagle described the Terriers’ 4-0 defeat to Cardiff City on Tuesday night as ‘unacceptable’ and has vowed that the team will improve in their upcoming fixtures, starting with Leeds United this weekend. Read more ⮕

Group slept at Leeds United's Elland Road in torrential Storm Babet downpoursThey slept outside in Elland Road to raise money for homelessness in West Yorkshire Read more ⮕

Leeds United confirm ex-Tesla appointment with Elland Road redevelopment boostLeeds United have hired Morrie Eisenberg as their new chief operating officer at Elland Road with a view to overseeing stadium redevelopment among other tasks Read more ⮕

Leeds United Championship rival gives ex-Man United hero frosty reception after ‘no fear’ commentLeeds United’s Championship rival Birmingham City have hit a difficult run of form coinciding with the appointment of former Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager. Read more ⮕

Leeds: Roundhay venue saved from closureA popular Leeds restaurant and wedding venue has been saved from closure by Leeds City council. Read more ⮕

Farke hand to be forced with more Leeds United changes vs Huddersfield TownLeeds United host Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon just a few days after their loss to Stoke City Read more ⮕