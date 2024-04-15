Key Dates for Women Impacted by Changes to State Pension Age

There are two key dates women born in the 1950s impacted by changes to the State Pension age should add to their diary this week as MPs return to Parliament after the Easter recess. The second reading of the State Pension Age Bill, which was brought before the House in February by SNP MP Alan Brown, will have its second reading on Friday, April 19.

After a six-year investigation, the PHSO concluded on March 21 that women born in the 1950s, affected by short notice changes to their State Pension age, should be compensated. The Ombudsman then asked Parliament to intervene and “act swiftly” to make sure a compensation scheme is established. “The Ombudsman of course has also invited Parliament to be part of that process, but we will do this as quickly as we can.”

Ms Madden added that the PHSO’s report contains three straightforward conclusions: “The DWP failed us very badly; WASPI women should be compensated; Parliament should intervene to set up a scheme.”

