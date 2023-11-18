Kevin Paul reveals secrets of Ed Sheeran's tattoos

The secrets behind Ed Sheeran 's tattoos can be revealed by his tattoo artist, Kevin Paul . Kevin has created 40 of the 60 tattoos on Ed's body, including the famous lion on his chest. All of Ed's tattoos have personal meaning and are connected to his friends, family, career achievements, and memories. Kevin tattooed Ed at his studio, his mansion, and hotel rooms while on tour. Each tattoo tells a personal story.





