Kevin Magnussen reveals cause of his scary Mexican Grand Prix crash

Kevin Magnussen says a rear left suspension failure led to his high-speed Mexican Grand Prix crash, the driver revealing his hands took a knock in the impact.

On lap 33 of the Mexican race, Magnussen suddenly veered left into a spin and went hard into the TecPro barriers at high speed. The front right of the car took the initial impact before it spun around with the rear also smashing into the barriers.

Magnussen was able to climb out of the car unaided, a good thing as shortly after the rear caught fire.He was taken to the track’s medical centre where Haas announced he was okay but would be kept a bit longer for observation.“I crashed after having a rear left suspension failure,” he said. “It happened in a bad place and I hit the wall, so I got a knock on my hands and they hurt a little bit, but they’re fine. headtopics.com

Magnussen’s crash coupled with Nico Hulkenberg’s late-race tyre degradation issues meant Haas once again failed to score a single point, costing the team in the With Daniel Ricciardo finishing seventh with AlphaTauri, they have now overhauled Haas in the standings by four points to relegate the American team to the bottom of the log.

Team boss Guenther Steiner has vowed to look into the cause of Magnussen’s suspension failure but he believes it may have been heat-related. “With Kevin, he had a suspension failure, so we need to dig into why that happened, but it seems to be heat-related – we need to check,” he said. “It was a tough day again, but it’s not all negative. headtopics.com

“Nico was in a good position to get points, but then with the red flag, which we caused ourselves, we couldn’t keep the tyres in the last stint.

Kevin Magnussen Suffers Major Crash at Mexican Grand PrixKevin Magnussen's car broke during the Mexican Grand Prix, causing a major crash. Despite the impact, Magnussen was able to escape the car unharmed. The race was temporarily halted to repair the damaged barrier. Read more ⮕

‘Something broke there’ | Kevin Magnussen high-speed crash leads to red flag‘Something broke there’ | Magnussen high-speed crash leads to red flag Read more ⮕

Guenther Steiner shares Mexican Grand Prix concerns after Friday practiceNico Hulkenberg was 15th in Friday's practice with Kevin Magnussen P19. Read more ⮕

Sergio Perez Crashes Out at Mexican Grand PrixRed Bull's Sergio Perez had a nightmare start to the Mexican Grand Prix race as he crashed out at turn 1 after a collision with Charles Leclerc. Read more ⮕

Helmut Marko praises Daniel Ricciardo's performance in Mexican Grand Prix qualifyingDaniel Ricciardo impresses with a fourth-place qualifying finish in Mexico, earning praise from Helmut Marko as a potential future recommendation. Despite facing tough competition from the Red Bulls, Ricciardo's comeback after a hand injury showcases his talent and determination. He believes he can fight to maintain his position in the Grand Prix, although he acknowledges the advantage of the bigger teams. Read more ⮕

Stroll to start Mexican Grand Prix from pitlane after car changesAston Martin driver Lance Stroll will start the Mexican Grand Prix from the pitlane after the team made wholesale car changes, including replacing various parts and tweaking the suspension setup. Read more ⮕