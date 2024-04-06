Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland could return for Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland could return to the Manchester City starting line up at Crystal Palace on Saturday - although Pep Guardiola said he would wait until the last minute to decide his team. Guardiola rested the influential pair for City's midweek win over Aston Villa , citing the quick turnaround between a Wednesday 8.15pm kick off and a Saturday lunchtime clash at Palace.
In their absence, Phil Foden scored a hat-trick and would expect to keep his place - although the upcoming trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League next week could also influence Guardiola's selection. Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker remain out while Ederson is back in contention and John Stones has returned to training so could feature at Selhurst Par
