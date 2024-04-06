Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland could return for Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland could return to the Manchester City starting line up at Crystal Palace on Saturday - although Pep Guardiola said he would wait until the last minute to decide his team. Guardiola rested the influential pair for City's midweek win over Aston Villa , citing the quick turnaround between a Wednesday 8.15pm kick off and a Saturday lunchtime clash at Palace.

In their absence, Phil Foden scored a hat-trick and would expect to keep his place - although the upcoming trip to Real Madrid in the Champions League next week could also influence Guardiola's selection. Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker remain out while Ederson is back in contention and John Stones has returned to training so could feature at Selhurst Par

Kevin De Bruyne Erling Haaland Manchester City Crystal Palace Pep Guardiola Phil Foden Aston Villa Champions League Real Madrid Nathan Ake Kyle Walker Ederson John Stones Selhurst Park

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kyle Walker plays with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland – Kevin De Bruyne is the best all-round but David S...Kyle Walker reveals that David Silva and Mousa Dembele were the best he played with over the likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Man City striker gesture vs Man Utd shows class after Erling Haaland comparisonBunny Shaw became Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer at the weekend and the striker is on course to become one of the club's best-ever signings

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Erling Haaland admits he's gone his whole career without knowing basic football ruleThe Manchester City and Norway striker has also revealed the changes he would make to football.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Man City striker Erling Haaland reveals controversial rule change he wants to introduce to footballErling Haaland revealed the changes he would make to football.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Erling Haaland names the one Arsenal player that would instantly improve Man CityMan City host Arsenal in the Premier League on March 31.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Pep Guardiola warning falls on deaf ears as Erling Haaland starts for NorwayManchester City striker Erling Haaland was an injury doubt this week after appearing to struggle during training with the Norwegian national team

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »