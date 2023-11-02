Kevin Clancy 'assist' for Rangers has Dundee stewing as ref couldn't stop game

Ticked-off Tony Docherty admits the “bizarre” events at Dens took a toll on his Dundee squad as he was left fizzing with Rangers' fourth goal and referee Kevin Clancy's role in it.

If a 45 minute delay to kick-off wasn’t bad enough, the Dark Blues and their Ibrox opponents were then forced off again just two minutes into the Premiership clash as a pyro display set off fire alarms. The teams were only given the go ahead to resume play after cops had been assured there was no safety risk and it didn't affect the visitors who romped to a 5-0 rout.

Docherty’s frustrations almost boiled over at Gers’ fourth goal when Luke McCowan was blocked off by Clancy before Cyriel Dessers broke away to score. He said: “I don’t understand the explanation. The referee fouled Luke McCowan and I’m expecting it to be brought back. But it can’t unless the referee touches the ball.” headtopics.com

And the bizarre incident earned a quip from former Rangers star Neil McCann who riffed on the incident involving Clancy. Speaking on Sportscene, he said: "An assist from Kevin Clancy in this one in the build-up which the Dundee players weren't too chuffed about."

The Dee boss - who saw his side slide from fifth down to ninth after the five-goal hammering - added: “It’s a disappointing night - and a bizarre night. At one stage I thought the game wasn’t going to go ahead. I was trying to keep the boys focused. Then we start the game and because of the pyros we get brought in again. headtopics.com

“There’s a debate on whether there’s a place for but the game was almost abandoned. The police took control and I didn’t think we were going to go back out again. That affects focus. When it’s almost causing matches to be abandoned I think we need to address it. You can say it’s for both teams and at 2-0 we had a real chance to get back in the game .

