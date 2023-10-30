Kerry Katona suggests Giovanni Pernice's strict teaching style may have contributed to Amanda Holden's exit from Strictly Come Dancing

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

The former Atomic Kitten star, 43, said Italian professional dancer Giovanni has earned himself a reputation as a strict teacher which could have contributed to Amanda's shock exit. "It’s a shame she left and while we don’t know why, I think it would be physically and emotionally gruelling," Kerry said. "I’ve heard her partner, Giovanni Pernice, is quite strict, which I’m not sure is always the way to go." Kerry has now thrown her name in the hat as a possible contender for the next series of the BBC dancing show.: "It seems like hard work but I’d love to do it, if I enjoy something then I’m not afraid to work hard. "I loved taking part in Dancing On Ice and I think the key is making it fun so you enjoy the experience. "Joanne Clifton would be my dream professional dancer to partner with, even though she’s not on the show any more." Last week, Giovanni's parents Rosalda and Piero raced to his defence amid claims that Amanda quit over training bust-ups., Piero, 66, said: “We are surprised by the fact she left the show, because everything was going OK — we thought they could have won.“My son is a really nice, polite and respectful boy.“We’d never heard anyone saying negative things about Giovanni.” He added: "In my opinion, sometimes you have to push a person to get to their best, but sometimes that isn’t what one person needs.paid tribute to Amanda, sharing a sweet snap of them in pyjamas and saying: “Amanda .

