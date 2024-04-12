Kentucky's Coaching Search Hits a Roadblock as Top Choice Turns Down Offer

Kentucky 's coaching search is off to a rough start as their first choice, coach Scott Drew , turned down the offer. The athletic director had been targeting Drew for at least three years and even flew to Texas to meet with him.

Drew's rejection is a significant blow to Kentucky, as he is a highly respected coach with a national championship and a strong recruiting class. The search for a new coach continues.

Kentucky Coaching Search Scott Drew Rejection Setback Recruiting Class

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Athletic UK / 🏆 123. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kentucky’s John Calipari, Arkansas nearing massive deal for head-coaching job: SourcesRazorbacks officials focused their head-coaching search on Calipari in recent days and intensified their pursuit over the weekend.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

UConn’s Dan Hurley: ‘No way’ he would entertain Kentucky coaching jobUConn AD David Benedict said the program would do 'everything we can to remain in position to win championships.'

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Nate Oats says he’s ‘fully committed’ to coaching Alabama basketball amid Kentucky rumors'Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach,' Oats said in a post on X.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Frantic search for Scots gran as family beg public to search 'quiet' spotsAngela Keenan. 58, vanished from the Lenzie area of East Dunbartonshire on Tuesday, April 2.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Kentucky basketball coaching candidates list: Nate Oats? Rick Pitino? Scott Drew?One of the best jobs in college basketball is open for the first time in 15 years. The sky is the limit.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

What does adding Mike Vrabel mean for Kevin Stefanski and Browns’ coaching staff?It's fair to wonder who all pushed this together, and what the dynamics might eventually be for Cleveland heading into the 2024 season.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »