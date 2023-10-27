Kent Police seek driver who fled fatal crash scene

Kent Police were called to the collision on Wateringbury Road near East Malling on Friday morningOfficers were called to Wateringbury Road, East Malling, at 07:45 BST on Friday after a crash between a silver Vauxhall Astra and a grey Land Rover.

The passenger in the Vauxhall, a man in his 30s, died before he could be taken to hospital, Kent Police said.A passenger in the Land Rover was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries. Officers want to speak to anyone who witnesses the crash or who have dashcam footage of what happened.

