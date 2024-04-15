Kent Cricket Club and ECB Pay Tribute to Master of the Wet Wicket

Kent Cricket Club and the ECB pay tribute to master of the wet wicket who claimed 297 scalps in 86 Tests

Known as a master of uncovered pitches, he first played for his country as a 21-year-old in 1966 and made his final appearance in 1982. “Derek was an outstanding contributor to both Kent and England, winning trophies for club and country and etching his name in the history books forevermore. Underwood, who born in Bromley, was honoured with an MBE in 1981 and was president of the Marylebone Cricket Club in 2009. That same year, he was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Kent Cricket Club ECB Tribute Wet Wicket 297 Scalps 86 Tests Underwood 3Rd Test Australia Trent Bridge 1977 England

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ECHO retains double in ECB Domestic Cricket Journalism AwardsThe judges praised Tom Evan's for 'telling the story behind the story'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Cricket club signs deal with Peter Kay and Ed Sheeran music specialists“It has been fantastic to be back at Accrington Cricket Club to make three new incredible announcements'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Motherwell Athletics Club shines at North Lanarkshire Inter Club MatchA 24-strong Motherwell Athletics Club squad took a haul of medals from the 2024 North Lanarkshire Inter Club Match in Cumbernauld, which incorporated trials for Team NL in the Youth Development League. Several young athletes achieved personal best times and may have qualified for Team NL.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

English County Cricket Could Dominate Red-Ball World, Says Durham CEODurham chief executive Tim Bostock believes that English county cricket has the potential to dominate the red-ball world similar to how the IPL dominates white-ball cricket. Bostock expressed his thoughts on the importance of The Hundred to county cricket and his frustrations with the domestic schedule and structure. He also criticized the influence of a small group of individuals on the decision-making process in county cricket.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Lala Kent reveals her pregnancy cravings, teases potential baby names and posts adorable snaps of...'She's Probably Pregnant!' Lala Kent takes a moment to appreciate herself and her constantly growing baby bump in this sweet and sincere moment shared to her Instagram account.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Boy, 12, arrested after teenage girl stabbed in KentPolice are appealing for witnesses after being called to a report of assault in Sittingbourne on Friday at around 3.55pm.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »