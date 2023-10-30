Kendall’s Latest Pantless Look Is Surprisingly Cosy Thanks To Bottega’s Sock Boots

Kendall Jenner was a pioneer of this year’s pantless trend. From sporting her flowy shirts and oversized blazers with bare legs in lieu of trousers this summer, to donning an ultra-mini trench coat as a dress for the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week, she’s shown little interest in wearing bottoms for months now. Her latest ensemble, worn before her star-studded Halloween bash at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont, proves the style is not just for summer.

In her oversized grey and beige cable knit jumper dress – accessorised with grocery bags and a bunch of sunflowers – the model was a walking embodiment of the cosiness everyone loves to lean into at this time of year, via chunky knits and rom-coms and pumpkin spice latté shades. Kendall added black oversized shades and gold drop earrings, plus Bottega Veneta’s autumn/winter 2023 heeled “sock” boots, which might look like bed socks but are crafted from genuine leather.

