Ken Bruce's PopMaster TV quiz to return for second series on More4

Ratings soared when the cult radio quiz transferred to TV on More4. Ken Bruce is 'thrilled' that his PopMaster TV quiz will return for a second More4 series. Bruce will also compere two celebrity specials, raising the possibility of music stars being challenged to identify songs from their own distant past.

'It was brilliant fun and I'm thrilled we get to do it again but with more than double the episodes to put even more music lovers, and some celebs, to the ultimate pop trivia test,' Bruce told. While Channel 4 has paused commissioning on some shows as it weathers an advertising downturn, an insider said the return of PopMaster TV is a sign of confidence in the format. He is seeking a fresh line-up of trivia buffs to quiz, when filming resumes next spring

