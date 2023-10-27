Ken Bruce Receives MBE for Autism Awareness and Radio Services

Veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce has been awarded an MBE for his services to autism awareness, radio, and charity. Bruce, who has an autistic son, emphasized the importance of listening to the autistic community. He received his MBE during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace and expressed his delight at the recognition. Bruce left BBC Radio 2 in March and joined Greatest Hits Radio in April, where he continues to host his popular music quiz, PopMaster. Read more:

Ken Bruce left BBC Radio 2 in March and joined Greatest Hits Radio in April. The station has seen ratings soar since the veteran star joined their team. The Scottish presenter, 72, was made an MBE for his services to radio, autism awareness and charity. According to data from research body Rajar, Greatest Hits Radio appears to be enjoying a Bruce bounce, with the average audience now at 6.6 million - up 14 per cent on the previous quarter, and more than double the 2.9 million listeners two years ago. His replacement on BBC Radio Two, Vernon Kay has seen more than one million listeners tune out since Bruce's departure.

The Scottish radio presenter, who has an autistic son Murray, was recognised for his contribution to radio.

Veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce is among those receiving honours at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

New audience figures show Kay's first months on the biggest show in Europe have seen a decline. But it's no surprise - the person stepping into Bruce's shoes was always doomed