Kelly Osbourne's tiny figure in plunging dress after dramatic weight loss has to be seen to be believed

All eyes were on the birthday girl as she displayed her tiny physique in a seriously tight dress after recently admitting she went "a little too far" with her weight loss following theKelly looked slimmer than ever in her figure-hugging white frock, which featured a heart-shaped cut-out across her chest and highlighted her décolletage.

She accessorized with black pumps and a small clutch, wearing her vibrant purple hair down in curls with a soft smokey eye and deep pink lips.However, last month she confessed that she was "on a mission" to get back to her pre-baby weight during an appearance on" on a mission after having the baby to lose all baby weight," she said.

"Then I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let's see how far I can go with it.' And then went a little too far." Kelly shares her 10-month-old son with her partner, Slipknot's Sid Wilson. Before she became pregnant though, Kelly had already lost a significant amount of weight following her surgery, which she admitted she had during an appearance onKelly went on to explain: "All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done. headtopics.com

She added: "I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had. I didn't have a gastric bypass. The kind of surgery I had… if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction.

In addition to her weight loss, Kelly has also made changes to her facial features. She has admitted to having injections in her face which helped make her jaw look "skinnier," after suffering from temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ)."One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. headtopics.com

