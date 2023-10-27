Kelly Clarkson's life upheaval with family results in exciting new milestone

The iconic annual event will see Kelly host for the first time, as well as performing several songs during the evening - something her entire family will be able to enjoy and be part of.

The news was announced on Thursday, with Kelly saying: "I'm so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can't imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree!"Kelly Clarkson will be hosting this year's tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center

Kelly is no stranger to the Rockefeller Center, as 20 years ago she first performed at the event, and a handful of times since.The show will be hosted once again by Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin. headtopics.com

Kelly is living in New York City with her two young children, River, nine, and Remy, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.Kelly Clarkson's children are getting settled in their new home in NYC"My son walked out of his school and was like, 'This is the right school for me. The other one didn’t fit like this one,'" she said of Remy embracing his new school.

She added: "I was like, 'I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids,'" she added, emphasizing the significance of a comfortable life for her children.Kelly Clarkson supported by famous friends as she makes emotional gesture for show's new era – fans react headtopics.com

