Kelly Clarkson, 41, showcases her incredible physique in a denim dress

At 41, the singer and TV personality was spotted in a sophisticated pale denim blue dress, cinched at the waist with a black belt, revealing her notably slender frame.
But it wasn’t just about her revamped look; Kelly's engaging conversations kept the audience captivated. Her recent chat with Jacob Elordi, known for his role in "Euphoria" and his new movie "Priscilla", a Sofia Coppola project, was a testament to her prowess as a TV host.
Throughout the week, Kelly has been accentuating her slender silhouette with diverse and elegant outfits.On one occasion, she sported a floral print dress, exuding an effortless charm while conversing with the renowned "Harry Potter" actor, Daniel Radcliffe.
As she mentioned on NBC's Today show, the focus wasn't solely the weight loss. It was a holistic approach to health, which meant she was off her medication since February.But what does the "Stronger" hitmaker's diet look like? Contrary to restrictive fads, Kelly's approach is balanced. While she has introduced elements like tapioca and almond flour into her meals, she still relishes favorites like fried chicken and cake.
However, the journey hasn't been without its struggles. Kelly candidly reflected on the pressures of the music industry in 2020, recalling times when she was compared to other female artists, an experience she shared with Glamour UK.