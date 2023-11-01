Kelly Clarkson, 41, showcases her incredible physique in a denim dress

At 41, the singer and TV personality was spotted in a sophisticated pale denim blue dress, cinched at the waist with a black belt, revealing her notably slender frame.

But it wasn’t just about her revamped look; Kelly's engaging conversations kept the audience captivated. Her recent chat with Jacob Elordi, known for his role in "Euphoria" and his new movie "Priscilla", a Sofia Coppola project, was a testament to her prowess as a TV host.

Throughout the week, Kelly has been accentuating her slender silhouette with diverse and elegant outfits.On one occasion, she sported a floral print dress, exuding an effortless charm while conversing with the renowned "Harry Potter" actor, Daniel Radcliffe. headtopics.com

As she mentioned on NBC's Today show, the focus wasn't solely the weight loss. It was a holistic approach to health, which meant she was off her medication since February.But what does the "Stronger" hitmaker's diet look like? Contrary to restrictive fads, Kelly's approach is balanced. While she has introduced elements like tapioca and almond flour into her meals, she still relishes favorites like fried chicken and cake.

However, the journey hasn’t been without its struggles. Kelly candidly reflected on the pressures of the music industry in 2020, recalling times when she was compared to other female artists, an experience she shared with Glamour UK. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: hellomag »

Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Slimmer Figure on Talk ShowKelly Clarkson showcases her slimmer figure on her talk show, wearing a coral-pink floral dress that highlights her weight loss. The episode features guest appearances from Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, and Alix Earle. Read more ⮕

Kelly Clarkson discusses 'more kids' in surprising admission after complicated divorce'The Kelly Clarkson Show' host shares two children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock Read more ⮕

Kelly Clarkson Dresses Up as Morticia for Halloween Talk ShowKelly Clarkson stuns in a Morticia-inspired outfit for her Halloween-themed talk show, showcasing her recent weight loss. Read more ⮕

Kelly Clarkson Dresses Up as Morticia for Halloween Talk ShowKelly Clarkson stuns in a Morticia-inspired outfit for her Halloween-themed talk show, showcasing her recent weight loss. Read more ⮕

Kelly Clarkson Dresses Up as Morticia for Halloween Talk ShowKelly Clarkson stuns in a Morticia-inspired outfit for her Halloween-themed talk show, showcasing her recent weight loss. Read more ⮕

Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Slim Figure on Talk ShowKelly Clarkson showcases her slender shape in a belted pale denim blue dress during her talk show. She interviews Jacob Elordi about his new movie Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola. Read more ⮕