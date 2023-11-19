Kelly Brook unveils her festive collection for Tesco

We can’t imagine Kelly Brook ever looks out of place in any room, but as we spy her in a comfy Scandi-inspired knit sweater at F&F’s makeshift festive loft, we instantly clock just how at-home she looks surrounded by scented candles and wreaths. If there was ever a job opening for a new Mrs. Claus, we suspect the model would make the perfect candidate, albeit a young and very glamorous one.

The 43-year-old is here unveiling her brand new collection of festive fashion and homeware for Tesco, which she insists “isn’t just for Christmas”. She’s also eager to tell us how the range depicts a departure from the suburban life she was living last Christmas. “Last year I was very much about my life in the country and gardening. This,” she gestures to her chic and neutral surroundings, “reflects my London life and how I’ll decorate my house this year.” Kelly’s home is bound to look a little different this coming festive season, and not just because of the new decor. The model put her charming Kent countryside cottage up for sale back in May for a reported £





🏆 11. OK_Magazine » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kelly Brook unveils her new festive collection for TescoKelly Brook showcases her latest festive fashion and homeware collection for Tesco, which reflects her London life and departure from suburban living. The model's charming Kent countryside cottage is also up for sale.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

All the stars to quit BBC Strictly from Amanda Abbington to Kelly BrookAs Strictly Come Dancing fans continue to feel the sting of Amanda Abbington's exit, we take a closer look at several other big name stars that have quit over the years

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

ITV London Crossrail news for London and the South EastBusinessman and television personality Tom Skinner, born and raised in east London, on the platform before the first ever direct Elizabeth line journey from Shenfield to Heathrow

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

East Dulwich residents demand action on patchy postBBC London's Harry Low spoke to residents in south London about their missing mail.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino reveals if he would ever re-join TottenhamFrom North London to West London and back again?

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino reveals if he would ever re-join TottenhamFrom North London to West London and back again?

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 11. / 83,72 Read more »