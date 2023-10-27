Keir Starmer is making a mistake by waiting for America’s lead on Gaza

The Labour leader says the party’s biggest enemy is ‘complacency’, yet he appears to have fallen prey to itPaul Waugh: ‘If he’s shrewd, Starmer will allow the dissent from Sadiq Khan, Andy Burnham and Anas Sarwar’ (Photo: Maria Unger/UK Parliament/AFP via Getty)similar demands from some of Starmer’s frontbenchers, MPs, local parties

After the truly horrific and traumatising atrocities carried out by Hamas on 7 October, many Israelis believe that attack is the best form of defence, and thatYes, pauses may happen to allow humanitarian assistance, especially if Hamas agrees to an “aid in, hostages out” scenario. But the possibility of any kind of lasting ceasefire looks doomed, at least for several weeks.

Hamas has said it is open to discussing a truce or “something of that sort” with Israeli officials, having “achieved its targets”. Given those “targets” included the barbaric acts of 7 October, it’s not surprising Israel is in no mood to stop its military retaliation. headtopics.com

President Zelensky repeatedly said that a fully-fledged ceasefire – as opposed to humanitarian access for Black Sea grain supplies – would be a reward for Russian aggression. “Just imagine if Corbyn was in charge right now?” is the frequent refrain of Starmer allies – on both Ukraine and Gaza.

For one thing, Israel has shown a marked reluctance to side with Ukraine, mainly because its pilots fly alongside Russians over Syria. Its neutrality, beyond offering humanitarian aid to Kyiv, led President Zelensky to complain: “Israel has given us nothing. Nothing. Zero.”. Ceasefires have proved useful in the past, especially the ones that are harnessed to a genuine attempt to find a two-state solution.The UK waiting to follow America’s lead can leave it looking impotent too. headtopics.com

To some allies of Starmer, calling for a ceasefire is the lazy option which fails to recognise that Israel has to pursue the murderers and that Hamas deliberately uses civilians as human shields.

Labour fear frontbench resignations over Keir Starmer Gaza stanceKEIR Starmer has reportedly failed to heal the rift within his party over the Israel-Hamas war, with several prominent frontbenchers reportedly on… Read more ⮕

Labour frontbencher Imran Hussain joins left-wing rebellion against Keir Starmer over Gaza by...Starmer goaded Rishi over his double by-election loss in bruising PMQs clashes today. The Labour leader kicked off hostilities on the first anniversary of Mr Sunak taking over in No10 by welcoming his new MPs for Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth. Read more ⮕