Keir Starmer faces Labour unrest over Israel stance

Keir Starmer is facing internal unrest within the Labour Party due to his stance on Israel. There are concerns that this could become a significant issue for him, similar to the 'Iraq War moment' faced by Tony Blair. Senior frontbenchers are increasingly dissenting against Starmer's refusal to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, instead supporting the government's position of humanitarian pauses for aid. Prominent figures such as Sadiq Khan, Andy Burnham, and Anas Sarwar have broken ranks, and there are reports of shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood being privately unhappy. Numerous councillors have resigned in protest. Shadow treasury minister Darren Jones has stated that the party's stance remains unchanged, but also suggested that MPs who contradict it will not face disciplinary action. He dismissed comparisons to Tony Blair's Iraq war support, stating that there is no 'direct comparison' as Britain is not directly involved in the conflict

11 Labour Shadow Cabinet Ministers Defy Keir Starmer Over Israel-GazaIsraeli warplanes carry out airstrikes near Gaza's largest hospital, destroying roads and endangering patients and Palestinians seeking shelter. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces the expansion of attacks against Hamas, warning of a long and difficult war. Read more ⮕

Labour Council Leader Disappointed by Keir Starmer's Stance on Gaza CrisisA Nottinghamshire Labour council leader expresses disappointment with Keir Starmer's position on the crisis in Gaza as internal divisions within the party on the issue increase. Read more ⮕

Labour rebellion as senior figures defy Keir Starmer to call for ceasefireSir Keir Starmer has been resisting pressure to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and has instead backed a 'humanitarian pause'. Read more ⮕

Will Keir Starmer pay the price for stance on Israel-Hamas war?CAN Labour still lose the next General Election? Or at least, might they gain only a small majority and find it difficult to govern effectively?… Read more ⮕

Keir Starmer hit by growing rebellion and shadow minister resignation threats over Israel Gaza policyEleven Labour shadow ministers have so far called for a ceasefire in defiance of the Labour leader's messaging Read more ⮕

Calls for Keir Starmer to expel rebel MPs over Israel splitsKeir Starmer is facing pressure to remove rebel MPs from the party as divisions over Israel escalate. Backbencher Andy McDonald has been criticized for using an inflammatory phrase at a pro-Palestine rally, while John McDonell has sparked anger for defending him and suggesting negotiation with Israel. A quarter of MPs, including shadow ministers, as well as Mayors Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham, and Scots leader Anas Sarwar, have defied McDonell's position. Starmer's ally, Mr Kyle, indicated that frontbench rebels would not be fired, downplaying the conflicting stances. However, critics argue that if Starmer becomes Prime Minister, it is important to know who will be in charge, him or the Hamas appeasers in his party. Read more ⮕