Keeping Desire Alive in a Relationship: Lessons from Divorce

Following divorce, Kay Glover set herself a challenge: to do 50 things in her 50th year. She learned that sexual currency and sexual shorthand are important in keeping desire alive in a relationship. It's not about having the perfect body, but about confidence.

HELLO! created a space dedicated to sharing inspiring stories from midlife, celebrating the incredible stories of women beyond 45.

