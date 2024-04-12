Keeping Desire Alive in a Relationship: Lessons from Divorce

Following divorce, Kay Glover set herself a challenge: to do 50 things in her 50th year. She learned that sexual currency and sexual shorthand are important in keeping desire alive in a relationship. It's not about having the perfect body, but about confidence.
HELLO! created a space dedicated to sharing inspiring stories from midlife, celebrating the incredible stories of women beyond 45.
