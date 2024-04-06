Keep Your Cool

Once you set it at the right level using the manufacturer’s instructions, your food will stay fresher for longer, reducing the amount you throw away. We bin more potatoes than any other food — and that means wasting a lot of cash too. For years, the advice has been to keep spuds in a cool dark place, but that’s now changed. The Food Standards Agency says you can put them in the fridge to cut down on food waste.

To ensure it is fresh for as long as possible, put it in the main body of the chiller. Towards the back of the middle shelf is the best place to make sure it is kept cool enough. This will help reduce the 490million pints tipped down the sink every year after the milk has gone sour. Use the door to store non-dairy drinks, relishes and sauces. Raw meat and fish should be kept in the coolest spot in the fridge — on the bottom shelf

Food Waste Potatoes Fridge Freshness Storage Milk Non-Dairy Drinks Relishes Sauces Raw Meat Fish

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lanarkshire team keep cool to claim curling title for first time in 42 yearsThe team of Libby Neilson, Nancy Rutherford, Maggie Ferguson, Mairi Allan and Mari Scott are celebrating

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Andy Reid: Former BSB rider will 'keep level head' on return to racingFormer British Superbike rider Andy Reid says he will 'feel his way back into things' as he prepares to return to racing in the Ulster Superbike Championship.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

M&S fans say 'don't walk, run' for jacket that's 'perfect for cool spring days'The high street retailer's £45 Pure Denim Quilted Shacket has been hailed as the 'best spring jacket ever'.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The Cool Girl's favourite mesh ballet flats just got a luxe updateThey now come bedazzled...

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Chelsea, Tottenham battle for Ivan Toney transfer as Arsenal cool interestChelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks after his side's 4-2 win over Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

First day of spring starts off cool and breezyWe're seeing breezes Tuesday, and cooler temperatures overall. Upper 40s should take the cake, with a small wind chill factor. Good thing the sun feels warm…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »