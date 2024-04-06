Keep Your Cool

Once you set it at the right level using the manufacturer’s instructions, your food will stay fresher for longer, reducing the amount you throw away. We bin more potatoes than any other food — and that means wasting a lot of cash too. For years, the advice has been to keep spuds in a cool dark place, but that’s now changed. The Food Standards Agency says you can put them in the fridge to cut down on food waste.
To ensure it is fresh for as long as possible, put it in the main body of the chiller. Towards the back of the middle shelf is the best place to make sure it is kept cool enough. This will help reduce the 490million pints tipped down the sink every year after the milk has gone sour. Use the door to store non-dairy drinks, relishes and sauces. Raw meat and fish should be kept in the coolest spot in the fridge — on the bottom shelf
Food Waste Potatoes Fridge Freshness Storage Milk Non-Dairy Drinks Relishes Sauces Raw Meat Fish
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »