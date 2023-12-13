Keeley Hawes adopts huge teddy bear-like dog from Battersea

Keeley Hawes revealed the huge teddy bear-like dog that she and her husband Matthew MacFadyen adopted from Battersea. The actress, 47, shared the happy news to Instagram alongside a sweet photo of herself and their latest addition to the family. Keeley could be seen as she cradled her dog, Buster, while another gigantic fluffy animal took centre stage in the comedic snap. She captioned the photo: 'Thank you Battersea for the newest member of our family. We couldn’t love her more.

Buster is recovering.' The Vicar of Dibley star has been vocal about her support for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in the past, often sharing an insight into her visits to the rescue centre online.





Michael J. Fox Remembers Late Friend Matthew Perry for His Comedic Talents and GenerosityMichael J. Fox, 62, has remembered late friend Matthew Perry, who died last month at the age of 54, for his talents as a comedic actor, as well as his generosity

Courteney Cox Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry After His DeathBREAKING: Courteney Cox has shared a poignant tribute to Friends co-star and on-screen husband Matthew Perry. 'I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.'

Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to Matthew Perry following his deathMatt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani in Friends, has posted a tribute to his former co-star Matthew Perry following his death at the age of 54. LeBlanc shared a compilation of photos from the show on Instagram, expressing his love and admiration for Perry.

Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star Matthew PerryLisa Kudrow, the final Friends star to pay tribute to Matthew Perry, shares a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for their time together.

Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry on InstagramLisa Kudrow, the final Friends star to pay tribute to Matthew Perry, shares an old photo of them together on Instagram and expresses her gratitude for his impact on her life.

Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry Following His DeathBREAKING: Lisa Kudrow has thanked the 'completely brilliant’ Matthew Perry for ‘the best 10 years’ in a touching tribute, following his death. She becomes the final member of the main cast of Friends to pay tribute.

