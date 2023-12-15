Keegan-Michael Key Talks About His Role in Wonka

Keegan-Michael Key discusses his role as Chief of Police in the upcoming musical prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka and explores his journey before becoming a reclusive chocolate industrialist. Key describes the film as both terrifying and terrific, and enjoys finding the smallest comedic details in his character.





