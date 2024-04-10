Kaya Scodelario reveals lack of safeguarding on set of Skins

Kaya Scodelario has revealed there was no safeguarding on the set of E4 teen drama Skins . The actress, 32, rose to prominence on the show where she played teen runaway Effy Stonem alongside Nicholas Hoult who played her brother Tony. Skins told the story of a group of teens as they embarked on their sixth form education in Bristol, though many of them were more concerned with having sex and taking drugs than actually studying.

The controversial teen drama ran from 2007 to 2013 and it also tackled issues such as mental illness, eating disorders and substance abuse. Speaking on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Harnett, Kaya recalled her time on the show and said: 'Back then there wasn't the same amount of safeguarding with young actors, there wasn't anyone checking if we were okay.' The cast have kept in touch over the years and Kaya previously enjoyed a reunion lunch with Nicholas and fellow actors Joe Dempsie and Larissa Watson. Kaya's role in Skins came about after open auditions for the show were held near her school in Finsbury Park. She recalled: 'So my school had a fax saying they had open auditions for this show called Skins, and they wanted teenagers, but they wanted actual teenager

