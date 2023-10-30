Katya Jones leaves Strictly fans with same response after 'real' Nigel message

Katya Jones has been flooded with the same, if not very similar, response after sharing a 'real' message with her fans following the latest Strictly Come Dancing results show. The professional dancer and her celebrity dance partner Nigel Harman found out they were safely through to week six of the BBC One dance contest.

The relief of the former EastEnders star was palpable after fans expressed their concern following his latest performance. The Halloween special of Strictly saw Nigel and Katya do a Cha Cha to I Was Made For Lovin' You by Kiss.

But the pair were among those to get some tough words from head judge Shirley Ballas for having "too many mistakes". She said: "It was connected together, so you were aware of each other. But I have to say, and I'm sure you'll know again I will say to everybody please play it back, too many mistakes." headtopics.com

READ MORE: BBC Strictly Come Dancing viewers spot show 'side plot' and issue demand involving Claudia WinklemanBut as she was booed, Shirley continued: "At least two or three mistakes, not synchronised. I can't do it for one and not for someone else. I can't do that - it's not fair. So you have to learn that when you come under pressure, and this is what is it the halfway mark now, and the pressure sets in. You have got to be flawless and not be mistakes.

Despite the tough comments, the couple received 30 points altogether from the judges - also including Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke - and were also voted for by the public meaning they'll performing again this coming weekend as the fight for the Glitterball trophy continues. headtopics.com

Following the results, Katya took to social media to share a string of snaps of herself and Nigel taken during their week of training before sharing some from their performance on Saturday night. "Thank you!!!!! Thank you!!!!" the delighted dancer started to type.

