Katy Perry Recalls Early Struggles in Music Industry

Katy Perry recalled her early struggles to break into the music industry, including getting her car repossessed and spending her early twenties ' couch surfing .' While appearing on Friday's episode of Good Morning America, the 39-year-old pop star looked back on her own rise to fame when asked if mentoring contestants on American Idol takes her back to her own days chasing her dreams of stardom.

'It feels like it was yesterday for me,' she raved while sitting alongside Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest. 'I can smell it, taste it, hear it, all of it.' Before becoming one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 143 million records worldwide, the Grammy nominee admitted she barely scraped through by the skin of her teeth. Katy Perry recalled her early struggles to break into the music industry, including getting her car repossessed and spending her early twenties 'couch surfing' 'I had, you know, cars repossessed, I had been signed and dropped three times. I was couch surfing. Literally. It's so visceral to me. That's the passion some of these kids have,' she continued. The performer, who is estimated to be worth $400 million, previously to People that her parents often had to rely on food stamps and food banks to survive. Additionally, she said she would busk in the street as a teenager, 'hoping to make $2

