Katy Perry almost lived in a Los Angeles convent - bizarre story unearthed

is known for many things – endless chart-topping hits, a successful career as a TV judge on American Idol, and some fabulously obscure outfits. But fans of the singer, 39, may not know that she once almost lived in a very unusual place, a far cry from the $32 million glamorous homes she is raisingjudge struck a deal in 2014 with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to buy an eight-and-a-half-acre property for $14.5 million.

This meant that when the singer tried to purchase the opulent residence in 2014, she found she had a bitter legal battle on her hands – with the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary via businesswoman Dana Hollister who incited several of the nuns to make an opposing deal.

The crux of the issue the mother-of-one faced lay in whether the court thought the Archdiocese held the authority to sell the property. In the bitter court battle, it was reported by Sky News that Katy was told by one of the nuns that she hadAnother unexpected detail was that one of the nuns reportedly exclaimed, "Katy Perry, please stop," on her deathbed. headtopics.com

The 'Teenage Dream' singer prevailed over the Hollister and the nuns she represented in 2017 and the businesswoman had to pay $6.5 million in damages for her attempt to sabotage Katy's attempt to purchase the house.

In August 2019, Katy's offer to pay $14.5 million expired as the Archdiocese hadn't found somewhere to relocate the nuns. A spokesperson for the church said at this time that they were still open to a deal regarding the Waverly house.the real estate portfolio the singer has curated sinceThe Beverly Hills property set the pair back $17. headtopics.com

Orlando Bloom pays emotional tribute to Katy Perry and rarely-seen family ahead of birthday celebrations Katy and Orlando's Montecito home is also a sight to behold. The newest addition to their portfolio cost the pair $14.2 million and comes with a pool and picturesque scenery.Inside Ellen DeGeneres' $46 million Montecito estate near Prince Harry & Meghan Markle – why she's selling after four months

