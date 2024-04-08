Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in Talks for Rematch at MSG Sphere

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano could be set to beat Dana White's UFC to being the first combat sports event at the MSG Sphere. Reports in Ireland claim the massive women's boxing rematch is now in advanced talks and may finally take place in June. Taylor narrowly beat Serrano on points in a thrilling ten-round contest. Las Vegas unveils jaw-dropping futuristic $2.
3bn Sphere arena that can host boxing and UFC in Ireland claim the rematch is 'expected' to take place at the new MSG Sphere arena in Las Vegas. Standing at 366ft tall and 516ft wide, the astonishing structure is a remarkable new addition to Vegas' famous skyline. Boxing schedule 2024: Results and dates including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. It boasts the world’s largest LED screen on its exterior, which has already produced a series of stunning displays. While initially budgeted at $1.2billion, construction costs were inflated by the pandemic and ultimately rose to $2.3billion. Acts on the main stage are surrounded by the towering interior LED screen, which wraps around most of the audience too. It can be used to bring a performance to life with various animations, while the seats also vibrate, with the audience surrounded by machines that create additional effects such as wind and scents as part of the '4D' experience. This is not until September though, so Taylor vs Serrano 2 could jump in beforehand and beat the UFC to becoming the first combat sports event at the Sphere
