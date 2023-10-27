Katie Price screams in pain as she gets bum lift live on TikTok in Mucky Mansion

Katie Price shocked fans as she videoed her latest cosmetic procedure on TikTok - getting 500ml of filler injecting into her bum.

The 45-year-old, while no stranger to 'tweakments', screamed in pain as she underwent the treatment and decided to live stream it for fans to watch. Katie, who is mum to Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny, underwent her bum lift at her famous Mucky Mansion and used her vape beforehand in an attempt to calm her self.Katie, who has made it aware of the years that she has a fear of needles, revealed, "Sorry guys, I do overreact sometimes. I didn't want to look and I looked!

As the beautician explained how she was using saline to numb the area, the reality star admitted, "It's sore!" Katie then proudly showed off her results on Lift Aesthetics' Instagram page, the aesthetics company who carried out the treatment, and was laying face down on the bed as she said: "I've now finished the bum. Look at that, I can even feel it jiggling. I love it, I might be able to twerk now. headtopics.com

"I can't believe that procedure did not hurt. I know when I look back at it it's going to look brutal but it didn't hurt."The former model's latest change to her body comes just one week after she proudly showed off her new '3D lips' as she got yet more filler and declared 'I love them'.

On her Instagram stories, Katie, the ex-wife of Peter Andre, reposted her aesthetics company's post, where she could be seen sitting on a sofa wearing a pink hoody, with her dark hair tied back. As Katie moved the camera around to show off her huge new pout, she said: "I love my new lips - look at them - I love my lips!" headtopics.com

Read more:

OK_Magazine »

