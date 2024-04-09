Katie Price 's bankruptcy discharge remains indefinite due to her lack of engagement despite the appointment of a trustee to resolve her debts exceeding £3 million. The government guidance states that individuals are usually discharged from bankruptcy after one year, freeing them from most of their debts. However, Katie's discharge status is suspended indefinitely, and she has been urged to contact the official receiver for an update.

Being bankrupt is limited to individuals in the UK, while in the US and some other countries, it can also apply to companies

Katie Price Bankruptcy Discharge Trustee Debts UK US Companies

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price Declares Bankruptcy For Second Time Over Unpaid £750K Tax BillThe former glamour model has not yet responded to HMRC.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Katie Price reacts to second bankruptcy and insists she does payThe star's second bankruptcy was revealed on Monday, after she failed to pay over £750,000 in unpaid tax - and will now face losing her home unless HMRC can recover the money.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Katie Price reacts to second bankruptcy and insists she does payThe star's second bankruptcy was revealed on Monday, after she failed to pay over £750,000 in unpaid tax - and will now face losing her home unless HMRC can recover the money.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Katie Price reacts to second bankruptcy and insists she does payThe star's second bankruptcy was revealed on Monday, after she failed to pay over £750,000 in unpaid tax - and will now face losing her home unless HMRC can recover the money.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Katie Price reacts after missing bankruptcy ruling to 'deal with serious stuff'The former glamour model and TV personality, 45, was declared bankrupt on Monday

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Katie Price makes bold decision on OnlyFans after second bankruptcyKatie Price was recording an episode of the Daily Mail's Straight to the Comments! podcast when news broke of her bankruptcy. Straight to the Comments is released every Monday, with this week's guest Megan Barton Hanson and next week Katie Price.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »