Katherine Ryan's Husband's Gardening Obsession Fends Off Unwanted Attention

Katherine Ryan ’s inbox used to be flooded with unwanted messages from sex pests. But since her husband’s obsession with gardening came to light, she now gets emails about pesticides... and lawnmowers.

The Canadian comedian, 40, has been married to childhood sweetheart Bobby Kootstra for four years, after the pair rekindled their relationship when she returned to Canada for an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? She had no idea that Bobby’s obsession with gardening would be so effective in fending off the unwelcome attention from men online. ‘Those who follow my socials will know that my husband Bobby is a Canadian man who lives and dies by the quality of our lawn, she told the My Mate Bought A Toaster podcas

