Kate Winslet's 'The Regime' Falls Short of Satirical Brilliance

While the star wattage is there, the intended satire does not shine quite so brightly. Kate Winslet stars as loopy autocrat Elena Vernham in ' The Regime ', with Matthias Schoenaerts as Corporal Herbert Zubak . The show, produced by HBO , promises an overdue opportunity for Winslet to indulge her extremely capable comedic streak. However, the satire falls short of expectations.
Winslet's character, dressed in beige and blonde Fox News anchor cosplay, portrays the chancellor of a fictional central European country. The nation's economy is failing, and its paranoid leader is on the brink of insanity, obsessed with an imagined mould infestation. Staff are ordered to avoid breathing in her direction. The situation becomes even more unstable with the arrival of Corporal Herbert Zubak, a disgraced soldier involved in suppressing civilian protestors, known as 'Butcher'
