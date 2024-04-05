Kate Moss' Iconic Slip Dress Is Up for Sale

In 1993, a 19-year-old Kate Moss wore a slip dress to an evening event – which is generally something that lots of young women were doing in the early ’90s – that accidentally laid bare the model’s slight, elfin proportions and an indiscreet thong.

Cut from copper-coated nylon, the Liza Bruce creation turned almost-nude beneath the flash of a camera bulb and pictures of Moss – beaming and blithely unaware with a beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other – were splashed across the next day’s front pages. “It was the first time I really got papped,” the supermodel said back in 2019. “I had no idea why everyone was so excited – in the darkness of Corinne’s Soho flat the dress was not see-through!” With a permanent residence in the V&A museum, that dress has since become one of the most referenced looks of the decade, and it could now be yours for just £200. (Well… almos

Kate Moss Slip Dress Fashion Iconic 1993

