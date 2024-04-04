Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn Front New Campaign for Charlotte Tilbury

Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn have once again joined forces to front a show-stopping new campaign for Charlotte Tilbury. The two supermodels showcased their stunning good looks in the sultry photoshoot for the beauty brand's new Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm. Kate, 50, ensured all eyes were on her as posed up a storm in a glittering £265 vintage sequinned leotard from Rellik, which flashed a glimpse of her long legs.

She sported a full face of flawless makeup to emphasise her youthful beauty, while touching up her lipstick. While Jourdan, 33, oozed glamour as she showed off her ample cleavage in a plunging pink corset and floaty feathered rob

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn Front New Campaign for Charlotte TilburySupermodels Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn have teamed up for a sultry photoshoot promoting Charlotte Tilbury's new Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm. Kate dazzles in a vintage sequinned leotard, while Jourdan stuns in a pink corset and feathered robe.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Kate Moss, 50, showcases her radiant beauty in a sequin leotard as she joins Jourdan Dunn in...Kate Moss stars in Charlotte Tilbury's Studio 54-inspired holiday campaign

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kate Moss is spotted serenading Simon Cowell in karaoke barSpeculation was rife today that the Britain's Got Talent judge might even be about to launch a music career after exclusive photos and video obtained by the Mail show the supermodel belting out some songs.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Kate Moss is spotted serenading Simon Cowell in karaoke barSpeculation was rife today that the Britain's Got Talent judge might even be about to launch a music career after exclusive photos and video obtained by the Mail show the supermodel belting out some songs.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Croydon is Britain's beauty capital: South London borough which was home to Kate MossThe south London borough can claim to have one in 32 people employed in beauty jobs - more than four times as many as the national average of one in 150.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Were you April fooled by Kate Moss serenading Simon Cowell?It was the tale about Kate Moss and Simon Cowell 's visit to a karaoke bar and how he might be helping her to launch a pop career. In fact, it wasn't either of them in our pictures.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »