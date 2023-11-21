Kate Middleton stuns in rare tiara at state banquet for South Korean president

King Charles hosted a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace for South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee with other guests attending including Prince William and Kate Middleton. Kate stunned fans by wearing a tiara which hasn't been seen in public for more than 90 years. The glamorous dinner was held in honour of the South Korean president's state visit to the UK.

Members of the Royal family attended the event, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and the Princess of Wales. Kate wore a white gown by Jenny Packham and paired it with the Strathmore Rose tiara, giving it its first outing since 1930





Daily_Record » / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate Middleton's favourite dressmaker Alice Temperley faces backlash after 'justifying' Hamas...Alice Temperley MBE took to Instagram on Saturday to share her thoughts on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

From Kate Middleton’s love of photography to Paris Hilton’s passion for frog-huntingWHILE we’re all too used to seeing celebrities such as Kate Middleton and Taylor Swift grace our screens, it turns out that such celebs have secret hobbies just like the rest of us. From Kate Middl…

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Prince William's heart breaking reaction after argument with Kate MiddletonThe Prince and Princess of Wales have admitted in the past that they argue behind closed doors just like any other couple do.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Prince William's heartbreaking reaction after argument with Kate MiddletonThe Prince and Princess of Wales have admitted in the past that they argue behind closed doors just like any other couple do.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The simple breakfast Kate Middleton eats every morning without failAs well as enjoying a veggie-packed breakfast, it's also believed that the Princess of Wales likes snacking on goji berries

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Kate Middleton's simple everyday breakfast that helps her 'look and feel great'The Princess of Wales is believed to eat the same breakfast every single morning, which allows her to stay on top of her health.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »